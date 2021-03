(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Elmira Police investigating shots fired in the city last night.

Police are saying there is no immediate danger to the community after an adult male body was found inside a culvert near the Newtown creek on East Ave in Elmira.

Netflix is cracking down on account password sharing according to a spokesman for the streaming company.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!