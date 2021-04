(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

New York State announcing guidance for graduation ceremonies, large and small, indoor and out.

All adults will be eligible for the vaccine starting today in Pennsylvania.

A new push by New York State to vaccinate young adults.

The opening of NYC Broadway vaccination center in Times Square drew a visit from Mayor Bill de Blasio and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

