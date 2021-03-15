Twin Tiers Today: March 15, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, she declines to call for Gov. Cuomo to resign amid mounting allegations against him.
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reaffirmed her belief that Gov. Cuomo should resign, on Sunday.
- On Saturday Chemung county vaccinated over 500 people, and today the health department is holding another vaccination clinic for those who are eligible.
- The United States hit a daily record for covid vaccinations over the weekend.
- Nearly 4 in 10 Americans are using someone else’s password to stream movies and shows, according to a Lending Tree survey.
