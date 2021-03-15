Twin Tiers Today: March 15, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, she declines to call for Gov. Cuomo to resign amid mounting allegations against him.
  • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reaffirmed her belief that Gov. Cuomo should resign, on Sunday.
  • On Saturday Chemung county vaccinated over 500 people, and today the health department is holding another vaccination clinic for those who are eligible.
  • The United States hit a daily record for covid vaccinations over the weekend.
  • Nearly 4 in 10 Americans are using someone else’s password to stream movies and shows, according to a Lending Tree survey.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now