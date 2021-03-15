Twin Tiers Today: March 15, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, she declines to call for Gov. Cuomo to resign amid mounting allegations against him.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reaffirmed her belief that Gov. Cuomo should resign, on Sunday.

On Saturday Chemung county vaccinated over 500 people, and today the health department is holding another vaccination clinic for those who are eligible.

The United States hit a daily record for covid vaccinations over the weekend.

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans are using someone else’s password to stream movies and shows, according to a Lending Tree survey.

