Twin Tiers Today: March 16, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A two car crash in the town of Corning sent multiple people to the hospital.
  • A home on Hilton drive in Horseheads is destroyed after a garage fire spread through it.
  • The body of the fire fighter that died from a medical emergency at the Montour Falls Fire Academy has returned home to North Country.
  • The convicted killer whose 1974 murders spawned the “Amityville Horror” franchise, died last week while serving a 25 years-to-life prison term.
  • Apple is discontinuing its $300 smart speaker called “home-pod”.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now