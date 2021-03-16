Twin Tiers Today: March 16, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

A two car crash in the town of Corning sent multiple people to the hospital.

A home on Hilton drive in Horseheads is destroyed after a garage fire spread through it.

The body of the fire fighter that died from a medical emergency at the Montour Falls Fire Academy has returned home to North Country.

The convicted killer whose 1974 murders spawned the “Amityville Horror” franchise, died last week while serving a 25 years-to-life prison term.

Apple is discontinuing its $300 smart speaker called “home-pod”.

