Twin Tiers Today: March 17, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Calls are growing for the attorney general to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter.
  • Four people escaped a house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Elmira heights before part of the roof collapsed.
  • President Biden visiting with small business owners in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, promising them more help is on the way.
  • Head to Krispy Kreme wearing green today, and leave with a free green O-riginal glazed doughnut.

