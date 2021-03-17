Twin Tiers Today: March 17, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Calls are growing for the attorney general to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter.

Four people escaped a house fire on Elmwood Avenue in Elmira heights before part of the roof collapsed.

President Biden visiting with small business owners in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, promising them more help is on the way.

Head to Krispy Kreme wearing green today, and leave with a free green O-riginal glazed doughnut.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!