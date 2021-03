(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Due to a decline in cases and amplified vaccinations the Wolf administration has revised and lifted COVID restrictions.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s office is launching a scholarship award as a part of its police reform efforts.

“Fong’s pizza” is serving a breakfast pizza topped with fruit loops!

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!