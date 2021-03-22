Twin Tiers Today: March 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Tom Reed announced he will not be running for governor or seek re-election following allegations of sexual misconduct.
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new guidance has been rolled out for pharmacies.
- Looking at data for all of New York Governor Cuomo announced more than 7.5M total covid vaccine doses have been administered across New York State.
- After a year long hiatus, some cruises ships are gearing up to return to the seas.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!