Twin Tiers Today: March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Tom Reed announced he will not be running for governor or seek re-election following allegations of sexual misconduct.
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new guidance has been rolled out for pharmacies.
  • Looking at data for all of New York Governor Cuomo announced more than 7.5M total covid vaccine doses have been administered across New York State.
  • After a year long hiatus, some cruises ships are gearing up to return to the seas.

