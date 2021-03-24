Twin Tiers Today: March 24, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The closure of one Elmira bridge has some pedestrians crossing over another bridge, however, it’s a dangerous path.
  • A former GST BOCES employee is sentenced for attempted online enticement of a minor.
  • Tompkins county is reporting a recent rise in covid cases and identifying multiple variants of concern.
  • Tinder and Lyft are teaming up, allowing Tinder users to book their dates a Lyft ride directly through the Tinder app.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now