Twin Tiers Today: March 25, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here's what you need to know today:

  • Steuben County is urging caution following an increase in covid cases.
  • New York’s attorney general, Letitia James is issuing guidance to protect stimulus payments from debt collectors.
  • The Chemung County health department is holding two Moderna covid vaccine clinics at their mass vaccination site on Aviation Drive in Big Flats.
  • Home services site review is out with a 24-hour digital detox challenge.

