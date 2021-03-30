Twin Tiers Today: March 30, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A local man convicted in the murder of a Watkins Glen teen has been denied parole.
  • As New York awaits final approval on the marijuana regulation and taxation act, some are wondering what would still be a crime when it comes to marijuana?
  • A local tavern is set to be featured in a new series on Discovery’s Food Network.
  • Today you have a chance to buy the “Satan shoes” designed by rapper “Lil Nas X.”

