(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

The Johnson&Johnson one-shot vaccine has arrived in New York State.

Today the Friendship Baptist church in corning will become a vaccination pop-up site designed to help vaccinate communities of color.

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Syracuse yesterday afternoon.

Amazon has set its eyes on exclusive rights to Thursday night football.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!