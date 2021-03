(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Steuben County public health announcing a new covid-19 vaccination clinic for seniors 65 and older.

Governor Cuomo announcing new indoor dining rules for New York restaurants.

Kellogg’s will soon sell a frosted flakes and Apple Jacks mashup.

Chipotle chain has teamed up with elf cosmetics for a burrito and guacamole-inspired line of eye shadow.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!