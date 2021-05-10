Twin Tiers Today: May 10, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • States are scaling back orders for the covid-19 vaccine as demand for shots declines.
  • More studies show that Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are effective against variants of the coronavirus.
  • Vaccination clinics on SUNY campuses, playing a role in the state’s vaccination progress.
  • Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has launched a cryptocurrency.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

