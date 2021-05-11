Twin Tiers Today: May 11, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- New York state announcing Monday that those planning on attending college at a SUNY or CUNY school must have the vaccine.
- According to New York State guidance, you must be fully vaccinated or have a negative covid test 6 hours prior to be able to attend graduation.
- A Moderna covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held this week at grace episcopal church. The clinic will be on Thursday from 3 – 5:30 p.m.
- NBC says it will not air the golden globes in 2022.
