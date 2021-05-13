Twin Tiers Today: May 13, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A CDC advisory committee says Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine should be given to adolescents.
- The Chemung County Health Department has announced that they will be holding another Pfizer vaccine clinic this Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 in the afternoon at the Horseheads High School.
- Rob Astorino saying on Tuesday he’s running for the Republican nomination for governor of New York.
- Chick-Fil-a says it is experiencing supply chain shortages and some items like sauces may not be available.
