Twin Tiers Today: May 13, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A CDC advisory committee says Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine should be given to adolescents.
  • The Chemung County Health Department has announced that they will be holding another Pfizer vaccine clinic this Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 in the afternoon at the Horseheads High School.
  • Rob Astorino saying on Tuesday he’s running for the Republican nomination for governor of New York.
  • Chick-Fil-a says it is experiencing supply chain shortages and some items like sauces may not be available.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png