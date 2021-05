(WETM) - More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 118,879 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 806,782 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

"Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to administer more shots, and we remain committed to making sure the vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is safe and effective, but it can only do its job if we take it. It doesn't matter if most of your friends and family are vaccinated - you also need to do your part and take it so we can all be better protected and defeat this virus once and for all."