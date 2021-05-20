Twin Tiers Today: May 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Wegmans stores announced that they will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face coverings in New York State.
  • Guthrie announced they are still requiring masks within its facilities because the CDC guidelines do not apply in health care settings.
  • A police investigation is under way at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.
  • Pop-Tarts is releasing its very first mystery flavor, complete with a chance to win Pop-tarts swag or even a gaming console.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

