Twin Tiers Today: May 20, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Wegmans stores announced that they will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face coverings in New York State.
- Guthrie announced they are still requiring masks within its facilities because the CDC guidelines do not apply in health care settings.
- A police investigation is under way at the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.
- Pop-Tarts is releasing its very first mystery flavor, complete with a chance to win Pop-tarts swag or even a gaming console.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!