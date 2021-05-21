Twin Tiers Today: May 21, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The husband of the mayor of Rochester, has been arrested as part of a seven-month-long drug investigation that included wiretaps and the arrest of six other people.
  • The governor says anyone who gets a vaccine at ten state-run covid vaccination sites will be get a lottery scratch-off ticket, for up to $5M.
  • Parents are outraged after the New York State Department of Health announced new rules for daycare centers and summer camps.
  • Some of Hollywood’s most iconic memorabilia is going up for auction.

