Twin Tiers Today: May 21, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The husband of the mayor of Rochester, has been arrested as part of a seven-month-long drug investigation that included wiretaps and the arrest of six other people.
- The governor says anyone who gets a vaccine at ten state-run covid vaccination sites will be get a lottery scratch-off ticket, for up to $5M.
- Parents are outraged after the New York State Department of Health announced new rules for daycare centers and summer camps.
- Some of Hollywood’s most iconic memorabilia is going up for auction.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!