ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Addison Middle/High School gym on Thursday, June 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pfizer is available for anyone age 12 and older, however, a parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18 and complete a consent form. Johnson & Johnson is available for anyone age 18 and older. Proof of date of birth (driver's license, birth certificate, passport) is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.