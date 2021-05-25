Twin Tiers Today: May 25, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A 14-year-old girl previously reported missing has been charged in an Elmira shooting.
  • In the race to vaccinate, the state is throwing more incentives to get vaccinated including free passes to state parks.
  • Airports across New York State will provide the Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccine until Friday under a new program announced by the state.
  • Beak & Skiff has just released a summer shandy!

