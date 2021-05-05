Twin Tiers Today: May, 5, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Cinco de Mayo Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- If you’re looking to get your coronavirus vaccine Arnot Health will be holding two clinics at the Arnot Mall Event Center this week.
- The Chemung County Public Health Department will be holding a Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at the Arctic League Headquarters.
- Broadway is coming back, and the Clemens Center has a 5-show series on the way with a little bit of everything for fans of all ages.
