Twin Tiers Today: May 6, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Mets and Yankees fans will be able to attend games in person, starting may 19th. There will be vaccines at the stadiums and if you decide to get a shot you will also get a free ticket to the game.
  • A federal judge threw out the CDC nationwide eviction moratorium.
  • Wegmans say they have no plans to bring back to hot and cold food bars at their stores.
  • After much resistance, Peloton has agreed to recall all of its treadmills following multiple injuries and one death.

