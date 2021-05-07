Twin Tiers Today: May 7, 2021

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) - Richard Brown of Southport has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police found three teenagers living in a shed.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, it was discovered that a 17-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 13-year-old male were residing in a shed on Brown's property for over a week.