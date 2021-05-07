Twin Tiers Today: May 7, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Chuck Schumer and many Western New Yorker continue to call for the reopening of the U.S. Canadian border.
  • Governor Cuomo signing a bill Wednesday that will immediately restore voting rights to people released from prison.
  • In Albany, a public hearing was held yesterday for a bill that would automatically expunge certain convictions once a person has served their sentence.
  • Prime day is coming early.

