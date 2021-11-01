Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 1, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy first day of November Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are teaming up to help you prepare for all the challenges winter weather brings.
  • Wineries are experiencing a glass bottle shortage due to the supply chain issues impacting several industries.
  • On Sunday, November 7th just under one week away, daylight saving time will end and Americans will set their clocks back one hour.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now