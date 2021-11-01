Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 1, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Chemung County Executive Chris Moss unveiled highlights of his proposed 2022 Chemung County budget on Monday, which includes a property tax decrease and spending of funds received through the American Rescue Plan.

The proposed $209 million budget features a 6.3 percent property tax rate decrease, which Moss says is the largest decrease for county residents in a decade. The county executive says the number of full-time employees will remain flat in 2022.