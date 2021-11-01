Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy first day of November Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management are teaming up to help you prepare for all the challenges winter weather brings.
- Wineries are experiencing a glass bottle shortage due to the supply chain issues impacting several industries.
- On Sunday, November 7th just under one week away, daylight saving time will end and Americans will set their clocks back one hour.
