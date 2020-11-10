Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 10, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

The presidential transition may be more difficult than expected

Attorney General William Barr authorizes a voting investigation

President Trump fires Secretary of defense Mark Esper

Pfizer said early data from its human coronavirus vaccine trial shows that it is more than 90% effective

The Supreme Court will meet today to discuss whether to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act

