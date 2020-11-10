Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 10, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • The presidential transition may be more difficult than expected
  • Attorney General William Barr authorizes a voting investigation
  • President Trump fires Secretary of defense Mark Esper
  • Pfizer said early data from its human coronavirus vaccine trial shows that it is more than 90% effective
  • The Supreme Court will meet today to discuss whether to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act

