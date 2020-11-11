Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 11, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

The search continues for a missing incarcerated parolee.

New details surrounding an early morning crash in Avoca yesterday that sent multiple people to the hospital.

It looks like most of Obamacare might remain intact after all.

President Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 Election continues.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the US are higher than ever before, and state leaders are urging residents to stay home.

Happy Veterans Day, thank you to all the veterans for your service!

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!