Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 11, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • The search continues for a missing incarcerated parolee.
  • New details surrounding an early morning crash in Avoca yesterday that sent multiple people to the hospital.
  • It looks like most of Obamacare might remain intact after all.
  • President Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 Election continues.
  • Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the US are higher than ever before, and state leaders are urging residents to stay home.
  • Happy Veterans Day, thank you to all the veterans for your service!

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now