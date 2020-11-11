Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 11, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- The search continues for a missing incarcerated parolee.
- New details surrounding an early morning crash in Avoca yesterday that sent multiple people to the hospital.
- It looks like most of Obamacare might remain intact after all.
- President Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 Election continues.
- Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the US are higher than ever before, and state leaders are urging residents to stay home.
- Happy Veterans Day, thank you to all the veterans for your service!
