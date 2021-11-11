Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 11th, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times in an 11-hour deposition, made public Wednesday, denying the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office while ascribing political motives to the people investigating his behavior.

Meanwhile, in their own interviews, his accusers detailed a “toxic” workplace in the Cuomo administration where they said they were subjected to crude remarks, creepy questions about their sex lives, hazing and bullying.