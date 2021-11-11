Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 11th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • State Attorney general Letitia James has begun releasing transcripts and exhibits from the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Cuomo.
  • Those details were released because​ of the misdemeanor criminal charges filed in Albany County.
  • A statewide recount is being ordered for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Statewide Commonwealth Court.
  • No ticket stub needed for a tub of movie theater popcorn. AMC is expanding its buttery business outside of theaters.

