Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 17, 2020

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here's what's happening today:

This morning the Southbound portion of the Clemens center parkway bridge in Elmira is back open after a major accident.

A drug sweep in Horseheads leading five people facing drug-related charges.

Waverly school district opened its doors to students today.

Higher Education officials expect the pandemic to impact the number of students applying for financial aid, and they’re encouraging students to file as early as possible.

Moderna announcing its Coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% percent effective.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. right here on WETM-TV.

