Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 17, 2020

(WETM)-Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • This morning the Southbound portion of the Clemens center parkway bridge in Elmira is back open after a major accident.
  • A drug sweep in Horseheads leading five people facing drug-related charges.
  • Waverly school district opened its doors to students today.
  • Higher Education officials expect the pandemic to impact the number of students applying for financial aid, and they’re encouraging students to file as early as possible.
  • Moderna announcing its Coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% percent effective.
  • “This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. right here on WETM-TV.

