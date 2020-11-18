Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 18, 2020

(WETM)- Happy hump day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- New Yorkers United for Justice is calling on the state’s department of corrections to launch a mass-inmate COVID-19 testing initiative.
- Upstate New York gearing up with the installation of new freezers to prepare for mass vaccination.
- SUNY Malatras is having students get COVID-19 testing done before heading home for the holidays.
- Binghamton University is going online.
- The FDA has issued emergency authorization for the first rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home and deliver results within minutes.
- And, it’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday!
