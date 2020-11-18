Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 18, 2020

Twin Tiers Today
Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy hump day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • New Yorkers United for Justice is calling on the state’s department of corrections to launch a mass-inmate COVID-19 testing initiative.
  • Upstate New York gearing up with the installation of new freezers to prepare for mass vaccination.
  • SUNY Malatras is having students get COVID-19 testing done before heading home for the holidays.
  • Binghamton University is going online.
  • The FDA has issued emergency authorization for the first rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home and deliver results within minutes.
  • And, it’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday!

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now