Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 18, 2020

Here's what's happening today:

New Yorkers United for Justice is calling on the state’s department of corrections to launch a mass-inmate COVID-19 testing initiative.

Upstate New York gearing up with the installation of new freezers to prepare for mass vaccination.

SUNY Malatras is having students get COVID-19 testing done before heading home for the holidays.

Binghamton University is going online.

The FDA has issued emergency authorization for the first rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home and deliver results within minutes.

And, it’s Mickey Mouse’s birthday!

