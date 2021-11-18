Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 18th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans addressing the recent rise in violence that has contributed to Rochester’s deadliest year on record.
  • Amazon is taking another step towards going green. The company is launching new curbside recyclable packaging for its grocery service.
  • The global chip shortage has had a massive effect on the entire technology industry for more than a year and it’s having an significant impact on businesses and holiday shoppers.

