Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 2, 2020

Twin Tiers Today:
- Odd/even parking is in place in Elmira Heights and Watkins Glen
- Watkins Glen Central School District is going remote after two positive COVID tests
- The City of Elmira will begin leaf pickup starting this morning
- We’re one day away from Election Day, find out where the candidates are making their final appeals to voters
- Newsfeed Now: Both campaigns hold last-minute rallies before Election Day
- Corning Rotary Donates Wi-Fi Hotspots to Local Families for Virtual Learning
- Following end of daylight savings, New Yorkers warned of drowsy driving risks
- Election officials: Early voting turnout passes 2M in NY