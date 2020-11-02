Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 2, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Odd/even parking is in place in Elmira Heights and Watkins Glen
  • Watkins Glen Central School District is going remote after two positive COVID tests
  • The City of Elmira will begin leaf pickup starting this morning
  • We’re one day away from Election Day, find out where the candidates are making their final appeals to voters

