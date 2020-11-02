Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 2, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

Odd/even parking is in place in Elmira Heights and Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen Central School District is going remote after two positive COVID tests

The City of Elmira will begin leaf pickup starting this morning

We’re one day away from Election Day, find out where the candidates are making their final appeals to voters

