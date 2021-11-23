Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 23rd, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and person of interest in her death, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, autopsy results show.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino said.