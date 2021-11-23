Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 23rd, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Sayre Borough Police are investigating a hit and run and they need your help finding the suspect.
  • Police in Wisconsin identify the driver of the SUV that plowed into a parade Sunday in Waukesha.
  • Closing arguments were delivered yesterday in the trial of three men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
  • Analytics company In-Rix found the best and worst times to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now