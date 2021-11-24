Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 24th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thanksgiving Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira is back open after a portion of it was shutdown late yesterday afternoon.
- The search is on for a 35-year-old man from Bradford County last seen in mid-October. Now authorities are looking for your help in finding him.
- Starting today, state and local police will be out in force to crack down on holiday impaired and distracted driving.
- No more turkey trots to Target on Thanksgiving. The retailer now says its stores will be closed every Thanksgiving Day.
