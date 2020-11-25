Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 25, 2020

(WETM)-Happy Thanksgiving Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

An Elmira man has been charged in connection to a BB gun attack.

A Painted-Post man has been charged with using counterfeit money and resisting arrest.

Over the weekend three robbery suspects forced their way into a home on Baty street in Elmira it was all caught on camera and police are asking for help identifying the suspects.

Elmira downtown development held the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last night at Wisner Park on North Main Street.

The Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink in Corning is set to open today.

The White House has given formal approval for President-Elect Joe Biden to receive the president’s daily briefing.

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!