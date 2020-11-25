Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 25, 2020

(WETM)-Happy Thanksgiving Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- An Elmira man has been charged in connection to a BB gun attack.
- A Painted-Post man has been charged with using counterfeit money and resisting arrest.
- Over the weekend three robbery suspects forced their way into a home on Baty street in Elmira it was all caught on camera and police are asking for help identifying the suspects.
- Elmira downtown development held the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last night at Wisner Park on North Main Street.
- The Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink in Corning is set to open today.
- The White House has given formal approval for President-Elect Joe Biden to receive the president’s daily briefing.
Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!