Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 25, 2020

Nov. 25, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)-Happy Thanksgiving Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • An Elmira man has been charged in connection to a BB gun attack.
  • A Painted-Post man has been charged with using counterfeit money and resisting arrest.
  • Over the weekend three robbery suspects forced their way into a home on Baty street in Elmira it was all caught on camera and police are asking for help identifying the suspects.
  • Elmira downtown development held the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last night at Wisner Park on North Main Street.
  • The Nasser Civic Center Ice Rink in Corning is set to open today.
  • The White House has given formal approval for President-Elect Joe Biden to receive the president’s daily briefing.

