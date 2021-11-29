Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 29th, 2021

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) - A domestic violence incident in the Village of Canisteo led to a police chase across the county on Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police say Jared Panipinto, 32, was involved in a domestic incident where he allegedly struck his wife several times and attempted to hit her with a chair. Panipinto left the home and was spotted by Canisteo Police, who attempted to stop him but were led onto a chase.