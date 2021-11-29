Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 29th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Get the skis ready, Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington and Gore Mountain in North Creek is officially open for the season.
- One to four inches of snow fell for most areas in the Twin Tiers on Sunday. Parts of Steuben County seeing upwards of 5 to 6 inches.
- The FAA is reporting more trouble in the sky. The agency is proposing more than 160 thousand dollars in fines against 8 passengers.
