Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 30, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)-Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • ‘Wreaths Across America’ is still a go in Elmira at the Woodlawn National Cemetery.
  • State Lawmakers are proposing the Thruway Toll Equality Act.
  • In the Village of Canisteo there will be a road closing.
  • If you traveled over the Thanksgiving Holiday top US health officials say you should get tested for coronavirus.
  • President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have announced an all-female white house senior communications team.
  • Target is having “cyber-week.”

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now