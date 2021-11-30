Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 30, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A search is underway in Tompkins County after 37-year-old inmate Jeffrey Cornell escaped from the county jail last night during an evening work detail.
- In light of the new omicron variant the CDC has extended its recommendation on the covid-19 vaccine booster calling for everyone 18 years or older to get a booster shot either six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson shot.
- Pfizer is expected to request approval from the FDA to administer covid-19 booster shots to Americans aged 16 to 17 reported by multiple outlets last night.
