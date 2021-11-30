Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 30, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In a ruling overturning the early November decision by the Commonwealth Court, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided Tuesday to keep the school mask mandate in place until at least December 8, when the court will hear oral arguments.

On Nov. 10, the controversial school masking mandate was voided, after the Commonwealth Court found Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's mandate didn't follow proper procedures and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.