Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 4, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday-Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Only two of five proposals passed on the New York ballot.
  • Voters in the town of veteran have voted to prohibit the licensing of cannabis retail dispensaries and licensing of on-site cannabis consumption establishments by the cannabis control board.
  • A boil water advisory has been issued in the City of Hornell until further notice.
  • Some McDonald’s locations are rolling out the company’s first vegetarian burger option.

