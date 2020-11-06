Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 6, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- Joe Biden has now taken a lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, inching closer to winning the 2020 Election.
- A fire broke out in Watkins Glen on Thursday night at the Old Carriage House.
- Steuben County will be distributing face masks today at three locations
- The Diner in Horseheads is celebrating its 80th Birthday on Saturday with a drive-thru dinner
- Spotify is rolling out a new way to listen to music and podcasts through an Apple Watch
- We also take a look at the National Toy Hall of Fame winners in Rochester.
