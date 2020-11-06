Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 6, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Joe Biden has now taken a lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, inching closer to winning the 2020 Election.
  • A fire broke out in Watkins Glen on Thursday night at the Old Carriage House.
  • Steuben County will be distributing face masks today at three locations
  • The Diner in Horseheads is celebrating its 80th Birthday on Saturday with a drive-thru dinner
  • Spotify is rolling out a new way to listen to music and podcasts through an Apple Watch
  • We also take a look at the National Toy Hall of Fame winners in Rochester.

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now