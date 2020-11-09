Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 9, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:
- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been called the president-elect and vice president-elect
- President Trump will not concede, he is still suing states and claiming voter fraud
- Alex Trebek passes away at 80-years-old
- Al Rokers shares his diagnosis of prostate cancer
- Augusta National Golf Club to fund Women’s golf program at Paine College
- Gov. Cuomo expected to make announcement regarding rising COVID-19 cases
- Chemung County Executive outlines 2021 budget proposal; 1.9% decrease from 2020
- Sergio Garcia to sit out 2020 Masters Tournament due to COVID-19
- Heart of Iron: Chris Nikic is first Ironman with Down Syndrome