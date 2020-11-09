Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 9, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been called the president-elect and vice president-elect
  • President Trump will not concede, he is still suing states and claiming voter fraud
  • Alex Trebek passes away at 80-years-old
  • Al Rokers shares his diagnosis of prostate cancer

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now