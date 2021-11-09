Twin Tiers Today: Nov. 9th, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Yesterday, the Biden Administration forced to respond to an appeals court decision temporarily blocking its vaccine or weekly testing requirement for private companies with 100 or more workers.
  • After one year and eight months, land border bridges such as the peace bridge are officially back open to non-essential travelers from Canada.
  • Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on the Southside of the City of Elmira last night.
  • More than 40 percent of consumers say they are willing to go into debt for the holidays this year.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m. !

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now