Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • An NBC news tally has confirmed more than 7000,000deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
  • Time’s up for SUNY students who are refusing to comply with state vaccine mandates, now they’re being asked to leave campus.
  • The Elmira City School District updating its student lunch schedule after public complaints of students only getting 16 minutes to eat their meals.
  • Adding some tech to your daily routine can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep.

