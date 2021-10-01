Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- An NBC news tally has confirmed more than 7000,000deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
- Time’s up for SUNY students who are refusing to comply with state vaccine mandates, now they’re being asked to leave campus.
- The Elmira City School District updating its student lunch schedule after public complaints of students only getting 16 minutes to eat their meals.
- Adding some tech to your daily routine can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep.
