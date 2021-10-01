Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 1, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released some staggering statistics on homicide in the U.S. on Monday. Homicides were up 30% from 2019-2020, based on a compilation of state data by the FBI.

Violent crime, in general, was also up nationwide (5.6%). The rate per 100,000 Americans in 2019 was 380.8. In 2020 the rate was 398.5.