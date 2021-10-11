Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 11, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Cases continue to rise in the Twin Tiers to levels not seen since January of this year, at the height of the pandemic.
  • Biden says that he will allow the national archives to provide some of former President Trump’s records to the house committee that is currently investigating the January 6th riots.
  • Following testimony from a former employee that Facebook harms children, the social media giant will introduce features they say will protect their younger users.

