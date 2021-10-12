Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 12, 2021

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - The Corning Museum of Glass and Red Bull partnered to create an "out-of-the-box collaboration" with stunt motorcyclist Aaron Colton and his custom-built electric motorcycle to create a "bull in a china shop."

Red Bull reached out to the museum two years ago about the idea and began planning the bike build and stunts. Colton, a Red Bull athlete and stunt motorcyclist, created a custom-built, all-electric bike for the stunt through the museum's gallery and Hot Shop.