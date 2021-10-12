Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 12, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Tragedy striking Elmira early yesterday morning, where a car fatally hit a pedestrian walking across the Clemens Center bridge.
  • As Merck awaits approval from the FDA for its anti-covid pill, local health officials are weighing in.
  • The American Red Cross says its experiencing an emergency blood shortage nationwide.
  • Toys may be going out of stock early this holiday season.

