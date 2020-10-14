Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 14, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

The Trump administration asks the high court to halt the 2020 census count

New York State police release details on underage drinking sting in Chemung Count

More protests developing overnight in Rochester

What you need to know ahead of time for early in-person voting here in New York starting next week

And, how Justice Amy Coney Barrett hearing went yesterday

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!