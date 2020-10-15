Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 15, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

Joe Biden is leading President Trump in a new NBC/Wall Street Journal Poll by 11 points

Both candidates will participate in town halls tonight

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is coming up

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing continues

Bath will allow trick or treating this year

Netflix is ending free trials

Amazon has a new deal with the NFL to stream a postseason game

