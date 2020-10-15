Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 15, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Joe Biden is leading President Trump in a new NBC/Wall Street Journal Poll by 11 points
  • Both candidates will participate in town halls tonight
  • The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is coming up
  • Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing continues
  • Bath will allow trick or treating this year
  • Netflix is ending free trials
  • Amazon has a new deal with the NFL to stream a postseason game

