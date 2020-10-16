Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 16, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

Chemung County has reported its 9th COVID-19 death

Elmira Heights Police are investigating a shooting and home invasion

A lawsuit against the Schuyler County Central School District is going to the State Supreme Court

Hydrant flushing begins in Millport

Chocolate remains the favorite among Halloween candy eaters

Zoom will now offer tickets for classes and concerts

A former NBA star photobombed a proposal and it’s gone viral

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.