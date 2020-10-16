Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 16, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • Chemung County has reported its 9th COVID-19 death
  • Elmira Heights Police are investigating a shooting and home invasion
  • A lawsuit against the Schuyler County Central School District is going to the State Supreme Court
  • Hydrant flushing begins in Millport
  • Chocolate remains the favorite among Halloween candy eaters
  • Zoom will now offer tickets for classes and concerts
  • A former NBA star photobombed a proposal and it’s gone viral

