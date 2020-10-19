Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 19, 2020

(WETM) – Happy Monday! Here’s what’s happening on Twin Tiers Today:

  • The city of Corning will be hosting a Halloween Lane event
  • The Hornell YMCA is making plans to host the annual 5k Turkey Trot Road Race virtually
  • Governor Cuomo is allowing ski resorts to reopen
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill is taking its annual Halloween celebration completely digital this year

