ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - First responders are at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle towing a camper and a fuel pump at the Mobil gas station on Maple Ave. in Elmira.

Reports of the accident came in shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officials say about 15-20 gallons of gas spilled from the pump and an absorbent material was laid down to clean the mess.