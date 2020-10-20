Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 20, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • What Senator Gillibrand is calling congress to pass in the next coronavirus relief package.
  • This week New York State lawmakers will discuss the impact covid-19 has had on the cultural community.
  • The changes the commission on presidential debates has made for this week’s debate.

Check out Twin Tiers Today every weekday at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now